Clifford Larson American Legion Post 189 held an American flag retirement ceremony June 14 for an estimated 100 flags. Prior to the burning, there was the National Anthem, short reading related to the retirement ceremony, hand salute and “Taps.” The proper way to dispose of old, faded worn out flags is to retire them by burning them and then burying the ashes afterward. Prior to burning the flags, they are inspected to make sure they fit the flag code for retirement. In the future, the post will hold a flag retirement ceremony annually on Flag Day.

