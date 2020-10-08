The Farmington School Board will have at least two new members after the start of 2021.
Two incumbent board members, Jake Cordes and Julie Singewald, did not file for reelection.
Board Member Jaclyn Doyle filed for re-election. Others filing to fill the three expiring, four-year terms are Douglas Allen, Kyle Christensen, Hannah Simmons and Jeffrey Udell.
Early voting has already started and more information about voting is at farmingtonmn.gov/government/elections/absentee_voting or sos.state.mn.us.
Following are responses to the Dakota County Tribune’s candidate questionnaire.
Douglas Allen
Age: 58
Family: wife Sherry, granddaughter Amelia, 5
Occupation: Was credit analyst, now disabled due to cardiac issues
Education: Iowa Lakes Community College, Emergency Medical Technician-Ambulance, A.S. Health Care Administration to manage health care facilities; Inver Hills Community College, National Registered Emergency Medical Technician, paramedic program
1) What separates you from the other candidates in the race?
What separates me from the rest. I have already been associated with graduates of Farmington High School, who are now raising children in the Farmington School District. I, at this time in my life have the time to fully contribute to the schools. I don’t have to split my time with work, other commitments, committees and their projects.
2) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the district and its residents?
Throughout my employment history, I was delegated by either the owner, president or general manager to make the initial decisions. These started as an EMT-A on a county-based hospital ambulance crew, to credit manager for local location of a national chain, last as a senior credit analyst for an international company at its corporate credit office.
In management monthly meetings, we would analyze, discuss and compare recommendations for customers and credit issues.
3) Are you satisfied that the district has done enough to ensure that racial, economic, and other disparities don’t negatively affect student learning? What efforts do you think have been effective? Are there other efforts that should be made?
I believe the current efforts have been effective for student learning. However, being effective does not guarantee 100% success. Each student has their own individual ways of learning. To be successful, as a district we must identify the individual needs, adapt current procedures to attempt to provide for the individual.
4) What metrics do you use to measure the effectiveness of educational programs in District 192? What benchmarks are you looking for? How should those metrics inform decision making in the district?
Metrics are benchmarks for effectiveness. In my thoughts, no district would be able to meet 100% effectiveness. We can only strive to meet each student’s needs to help them become successful.
Test score data is one metric that is used, however there are individuals who don’t test well. There are those who test well, but cannot perform the same tasks that showed the test score was good. We cannot have a metric that is 100% accurate, we need to put in an extra procedure, asking each individual what we can do as teaching professionals to make that student successful while being taught.
5) Education is constantly innovating. What innovations in education do you think the district should consider implementing or expanding? What considerations would need to be explored to make such changes to current programs or make new innovations viable?
Education as a whole, relies on test scores as the main evaluation. I think that we need to facilitate with higher learning institutions.
Let’s give those students who prefer to enter the trades, a head start by offering enrollment their senior year into post high school education, meaning programs with Dunwoody and other schools that offer certifications. Maybe they’re interested in diesel mechanics, drafting, HVAC, landscape or bakery. Maybe part of Farmington School District can team up with local businesses in those industries to get students ahead of that learning curve through internships.
Kyle Christensen
Age: 47
Family: My wife, Lisa, and I have been married 14 years and we have three children: Joshua, 13; Evan, 11, and Ella, 9.
Occupation: I’m currently a marketing director at United Healthcare
Education: Bachelor of Science from Moorhead State University; Master’s certificate in marketing management from University of St. Thomas.
Previous elected or volunteer positions: I’m currently a volunteer consulting a nonprofit in North Minneapolis helping small, minority-owned businesses access investment capital (this effort is organized by my employer, UnitedHealth Group).
For Cub Scout Pack 116 at North Trail Elementary, I was committee chair (2017-2019), treasurer (2015-2017), and Den leader (2014-2020).
I have been a coach for Farmington Youth Baseball teams for the past eight seasons.
1) What separates you from the other candidates in the race?
I bring over 20 years of business marketing and communications leadership to this role. Throughout my career, I’ve demonstrated skill at connecting ideas and people to create new opportunities, and at analyzing data and others’ perspectives to form a clear point of view. I keep an open mind and a curious heart, which means I am unafraid to ask questions and challenge assumptions in search of greater understanding.
These are skills required to help to ensure safe, financially responsible, and well-run schools for our students and community. And I will be a strong voice for our students, educators, and taxpayers as we face the challenges of the coming years.
2) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the district and its residents?
As part of my work, I lead programs that bring together perspectives from many business leaders and colleagues. Where there are conflicting priorities, I serve as the mediator. My focus is always on achieving desired outcomes, and I gain consensus by ensuring all stakeholders’ ideas are heard and tested out. The answer seldom is “no,” but rather, “yes, and…” This approach usually leads to more effective answers.
As a School Board member, I will similarly drive decisions that include perspectives from all stakeholders, with a focus on decisions that best align to the outcomes of our strategic plan and our community needs.
3) Are you satisfied that the district has done enough to ensure that racial, economic, and other disparities don’t negatively affect student learning? What efforts do you think have been effective? Are there other efforts that should be made?
While ensuring equity is a key part of the Farmington School District Strategic Plan, there’s considerable work to do. Farmington currently has an Equity Leadership Team. To date, its focus has been on training and staff development to raise awareness of biases, equity issues, and learning design. It’s an important first step. The next is to create a strategic program to address gaps specific to Farmington Schools.
The strategy going forward should begin with a review of NWEA, ACT, and SAT data to establish benchmarks for ISD 192. We can augment this data with insights from qualitative discussions with members of our community, to ensure historically under-represented people are part of leading more effective Farmington solutions.
4) What metrics do you use to measure the effectiveness of educational programs in District 192? What benchmarks are you looking for? How should those metrics inform decision making in the district?
Overall performance can best be measured through individual student progress benchmarked through the NWEA tests, performance on advanced placement, and college and career readiness exams, and graduation rates. Through these quantitative measures, we can examine proficiency in certain subjects, as well as academic growth and improvement over time. We also need a qualitative understanding of how well students apply what they learn to real-world situations.
In business, there’s a mantra that you can only manage what you measure. The same is true here. Through effective measurement of the most important factors – academic improvement and applied critical thinking – we are giving educators better tools for working with individual students and to manage their classrooms. These are also the keys to help the administration evaluate the effectiveness of policies and programs. Together, we can make stronger decisions about our operational priorities as well as where to increase or decrease investment.
5) Education is constantly innovating. What innovations in education do you think the district should consider implementing or expanding? What considerations would need to be explored to make such changes to current programs or make new innovations viable?
Innovation is in the DNA of Farmington schools. Recognized as an Innovation Zone, ISD 192 was among the first to provide every student an iPad to enhance instruction. The use of technology has given us greater flexibility and paved the way for distance/hybrid models, which also helped Farmington keep ahead of the demands of COVID-19.
There continue to be opportunities for innovation to improve flexibility and scale in education. Online learning works well for some students. It could continue to support individualized learning and advancement at the student’s own pace. Further, how might augmenting distance education tools with in-person instruction help redefine the way educators support student academic growth?
Ultimately, it’s our superintendent and educators who will explore these options. The School Board must ensure they align to our Strategic Plan and Guiding Principles, including how they advance individualized learning, ensure equity, and protect the wellbeing of our students.
Jacilyn Doyle, incumbent
Age: 35
Family: Two daughters, both in elementary school
Occupation: Social Studies Teacher
Education: B.S. Secondary Education Broad Field Social Studies, University of Wisconsin - River Falls
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Farmington School Board 2017-2020
1) What separates you from the other candidates in the race?
Aside from serving the last four years on the board, two of those as board chair, I also have a background in education. I am in my 13th year teaching and I think my experience offers me a unique perspective on the board.
2) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the district and its residents?
I not only currently serve on the board, but have held a number of leadership positions within the district I teach, working closely with the superintendent to make decisions that affect all staff and students. I have lived in Farmington all of my life and am raising my children here. I am invested in this community and know that the decisions we make as a board have a lasting impact on everyone.
3) Are you satisfied that the district has done enough to ensure that racial, economic and other disparities do not negatively affect student learning? What efforts do you think have been effective? Are there other efforts that should be made?
I think the district is doing all that it can to ensure that racial, economic, and other disparities do not negatively affect student learning. Some of our core beliefs of our strategic plan show this. I also appreciate the work the Equity Leadership Team has been doing and the resources they provide to our district staff.
4) What metrics do you use to measure the effectiveness of educational programs in District 192? What benchmarks are you looking for? How should those metrics inform decision making in the district?
As a board, we use the district scorecard to measure the effectiveness of education programs in the district. Along with that, hearing from students, parents, and staff on their personal experiences helps me make informed decisions as a board member.
5) Education is constantly innovating. What innovations in education do you think the district should consider implementing or expanding? What considerations would need to be explored to make such changes to current programs or make new innovations viable?
Farmington is known as being an innovative district and we’ve been an example to others. A large part of the reason we are so innovative is because of the freedom and flexibility given to our staff to do what works and to try new ideas. I think as long as we continue to allow that to happen we will continue being a leader in education.
Hannah Simmons
Age: 36
Family: My husband is Marty and we have three busy young boys – Dane, Grayson and Blake.
Occupation: I am a quality improvement coordinator at the Minnesota Department of Health, Child and Family Health Division.
Education: I graduated from Iowa State University, earning two Bachelor of Science degrees in psychology, sociology and criminology.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I currently serve as chair of the Farmington Economic Development Authority, which I was appointed to in 2016. I previously served on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission. I am a member of the Advancing Health and Racial Equity Committee at my employer. I initiated and have organized the National Night Out event in our neighborhood for the last five years. I am a volunteer Parent Advocate for Zero to Three, an avid fundraiser for The Children’s Heart Foundation and Ronald McDonald House, and a community advocate for the ACS Cancer Action Network.
1) What separates you from the other candidates in the race?
I am a fiscally responsible, forward-thinking collaborator who cares deeply about the current challenges faced by students, families, and educators. As a quality improvement coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Health, I lead 60 community agencies receiving $30 million in grants. Expertise in quality improvement – the practice of continuously evaluating progress, making meaningful changes, measuring impact, and improving outcomes, has never been more important in education than now. My unique combination of strategic planning, performance evaluation, budget oversight, and community engagement experience makes me well-prepared to spend responsibly, improve accountability and outcomes, advocate for families, and support our educators.
2) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the district and its residents?
I have a strong history of active listening, building relationships, facilitating difficult conversations, and establishing shared goals. I am currently chair of the Farmington Economic Development Authority, and have served since 2016. I also served on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission. At work, I lead an Expert Advisory Group and Community Advisory Group, both of which are comprised of diverse representatives with often differing opinions. It is my job to find balance and consensus in order to move forward. My actions consistently support my words, and I will continue to elevate the best interests of the community and district.
3) Are you satisfied that the district has done enough to ensure that racial, economic and other disparities do not negatively affect student learning? What efforts do you think have been effective? Are there other efforts that should be made?
The pandemic has only worsened disparities in education, bringing into sharp focus the urgent need to prioritize evidence-based strategies to address them. I am strongly committed to this. Our district has an Equity Leadership Team working on staff professional development, and also increased the FTE for our equity and personalized learning coach. That’s a good start. That said, we can be working proactively to better understand the unique needs of the families we serve through focused community engagement. We can establish equity-specific goals and metrics for our district, and formalize a time-bound action plan to move us in the right direction.
4) What metrics do you use to measure the effectiveness of educational programs in District 192? What benchmarks are you looking for? How should those metrics inform decision making in the district?
Student academic proficiency, growth, and college/career readiness are currently measured using the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCA), the Northwest Evaluation Association’s Measurement of Academic Progress (NWEA/MAP), and ACT/PLAN/EXPLORE tests. However, these metrics and our district’s corresponding ranking on the Minnesota School Report Card do not tell our whole story. As our district has made space for creative methods and tailored teaching in the classroom, traditional benchmarks for demonstrating achievement may not reflect the progress and excellence realized by our students. We must incorporate new academic measures, improve our own District Scorecard, and enhance our communication strategy in order to better demonstrate the incredible value to our community and taxpayers. To best inform decision-making, we must also focus on the whole student, and consider data from sources such as the Minnesota Student Survey that provide us a more comprehensive picture of our students’ academic, social, emotional, and physical well-being.
5) Education is constantly innovating. What innovations in education do you think the district should consider implementing or expanding? What considerations would need to be explored to make such changes to current programs or make new innovations viable?
Our district is in the midst of innovating and transforming every day as a result of the pandemic. Three things that the district is doing well include prioritizing personal connections over content; proactively seeking feedback from parents and students; and demonstrating flexibility to adapt in response to student and parent needs. We could improve this process by documenting our findings and sharing best practices within the district for a more cohesive, consistent experience for students and parents between schools. Looking into the future, our District Strategic Plan had set an ambitious vision for evolving into a competency-based learning system. This is a meaningful goal and significant departure from what most of the adults in our community are familiar with. To be viable, we will need to focus on effective change management and communication. For any innovations associated with costs, funding will be a significant barrier for the foreseeable future.
Jeffrey Udell
Age: 49
Family: Wife: Jodie Children: Tyler, 15, and Mikaela, 11
Occupation: Senior quality assurance analyst at Long Term Care Group (LTCG)
Education: Minneapolis Community College, University of Minnesota -Twin Cities campus, Microsoft Certified Application Developer: .NET, Microsoft Certified Solution Developer .NET, Microsoft Certified Solution Developer, VS 6.0, Microsoft Certified Professional, Microsoft Certified Trainer, Microsoft Solutions Framework certified
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I have held the elected positions of president for four years and vice president for two years of the North Trail Elementary Parent Teacher Partnership (PTP) Board of Directors, and on the Board of Directors of the Twin Cities Marriage Encounter for the last 16 years. A combined 22 years working with two of the most engaged Executive Boards in Minnesota.
1) What separates you from the other candidates in the race?
My kind heart, strong empathy, incredibly strong work ethic, and my ability to find the great opportunities during difficult challenges. I am excited to actively participate, learn and grow with the School Board, helping to pave the academic path for our children.
2) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the district and its residents?
As the president and vice president of the PTP, parents entrusted our Board of Directors with deciding how fundraising monies would be best spent in our school. Working as a board, we determined how to best use the funds, while maintaining a conservative reserve from year to year. I have in the past and will continually put our students’ best interests at the forefront. I welcome meaningful dialogue from students, parents, district staff and the community regarding their issues, questions and concerns. I can then be best situated to have meaningful discussions at School Board meetings.
3) Are you satisfied that the district has done enough to ensure that racial, economic and other disparities do not negatively affect student learning? What efforts do you think have been effective? Are there other efforts that should be made?
“Done enough” is quite an interesting selection of words. There will never be enough as just when we believe we have achieved everything we strived for, the playing field as we know it will change again. The district’s creation of an equity coordinator and team is a wonderful undertaking. Coordinator Mauri Deer has established an incredible team across the district to help establish policies and “celebrate everyone.” In response to “other efforts that should be made,” I would expect an expansion of the Equity Team and their efforts over the next several years are in order.
4) What metrics do you use to measure the effectiveness of educational programs in District 192? What benchmarks are you looking for? How should those metrics inform decision making in the district?
Standardized Testing is our current metrics tool. However, I would recommend removing the choice of a student opting out of testing. While one might think opting out of testing would have no effect on the overall testing result, in actuality, opting out has a negative result. When parents opt out of the standardized testing for their children, the state of Minnesota automatically equates the opt-out to mean their child “Does Not Satisfy” the testing standard. That negative mark against the school district occurs every single time we have a student opt out of a Standardized Test. Is this really what we had in mind when offering a Standardized Testing opt-out?
The total resulting metrics should give us a good indication of overall effectiveness of the course materials and instruction for a given course subject. The School Board can then analyze the metrics and take action accordingly.
5) Education is constantly innovating. What innovations in education do you think the district should consider implementing or expanding? What considerations would need to be explored to make such changes to current programs or make new innovations viable?
Innovations in teaching methods should be examined. Much attention is given to practical education, while soft skills, skills for living in the real world, take a back seat. Shouldn’t we balance leadership skills (allowing our kids to think for the future) with fact and figure regurgitation? Also, students do have preferred learning styles. Some prefer to hear a lesson, others grasp concepts easier by reading, yet others grasp concepts by touch or physically performing a task. Teachers hold the upper hand if they can present lessons to an individual’s preferred learning style.
While technology is constantly evolving, adopting new technology upon first release can be very costly. An appropriate balance must be met in the usefulness of the new technology in the classroom, the timeframe at which the district is willing to adopt technological innovations and the willingness to accept the innovative price tag.
