Most of the residents in the Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune coverage area won’t see a local race on their primary election ballots this year.
But residents in Burnsville, Eagan and northwest Lakeville will see a few races for state and countywide offices, depending on whether they select a DFL or Republican partisan ballot.
Among the races on primary election ballots will be those for:
- House District 51A DFL (Eagan, Burnsville): DFL-endorsed candidate and incumbent Sandra Masin and Justin Clark. The winner would face Republican Patrick Zurick.
- House District 51B DFL (Eagan): DFL-endorsed candidate Liz Reyer and Mike Maguire. The winner would face Republican Fern Smith for the open seat.
- Senate District 56 DFL (Burnsville, Lakeville and Savage): DFL-endorsed candidate Lindsey Port, Kevin Shea and Richard Tucker. The winner would face Republican incumbent Dan Hall.
- House District 56A GOP (Burnsville and Savage): GOP-endorsed candidate Pam Myhra and Basil Martin. The winner would face DFLer Jessica Hanson for the open seat.
- Dakota County Board District 6 (Eagan): Diane Anderson, Laurie Halverson, Janine Hudson, Gary Huusko, Scott D. Johnson and Seema Maddali. Two will advance to the general election to vie for the open seat vacated by longtime Dakota County Board Member Thomas Egan.
More about the candidates is at tinyurl.com/y3ynyntx.
Residents in Farmington, Rosemount, Apple Valley and most of Lakeville will only see U.S. Senate candidates on their ballot, as incumbent Sen. Tina Smith and GOP-endorsed candidate Jason Lewis both have four primary challengers.
People have the option to cast their ballots in three ways.
• The polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. Check pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us to find out where to vote.
• People can vote in-person at any one of the following locations during normal business hours today (Friday) and Monday, along with 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
- Apple Valley City Hall, 7100 147th St. W.
- Burnsville City Hall, 100 Civic Center Pkwy.
- Dakota County Administration Center*, 1590 Hwy 55, Suite 2300, Hastings
- Dakota County Northern Service Center*, 1 Mendota Road, West St. Paul
- Dakota County Western Service Center*, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley
- Eagan City Hall, 3830 Pilot Knob Road
- Farmington City Hall, 430 Third St.
- Lakeville City Hall, 20195 Holyoke Ave.
- Rosemount City Hall, 2875 145th St. W.
* The Dakota County buildings issue ballots for all precincts in the county.
Whether voting by absentee ballot in person or on election day, those who are not registered can do so by showing proof of residence.
• The third option is likely available only to those who have already requested a mail-in absentee ballot and haven’t sent it in yet. Those need to be postmarked by Aug. 11.
More information about voting is at sos.state.mn.us.
