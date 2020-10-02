Fit Academy in Apple Valley will be hosting an open house at 6 p.m. Oct. 8.
The school is required to follow the guidelines outlined in the State Safe Learning plan. However, like all schools, there are different aspects to how the school is forging ahead during the pandemic, according to Executive Director Claud Allaire.
"We started our planning over the summer by surveying parents to get a feel for their concerns, priorities, or preferences. This provided us with valuable information as we planned within the context of the state Safe Learning Plan. It was also important for u to preserve our sense of closeness and community despite the challenges of being distanced," he said.
Allaire said when taking into account all factors outlined in the state plan, the school opted to start the school year in a hybrid model. A hybrid model consists of a combination of onsite and remote learning resulting in reducing the number of students onsite in about half.
As required by the state plan, Fit Academy also offered an option for families to choose a full distance learning option resulting in approximately 30% of families choosing distance learning over the hybrid plan, Allaire said. As a result of the number of students choosing distance learning combined with large spacious classrooms, FIT Academy has been able to accommodate most students onsite four days a week while still meeting the state criteria for a hybrid plan. As a result, students in grades K-5 and 9-11 are able to attend onsite everyday except Wednesdays while students in grades 6-8 are in two day per week cohorts similar to that of local districts, he added.
"While students are not scheduled to be onsite on Wednesdays, we wanted to use this day as an opportunity for distance learning families to come onsite for physical education, art, and academic support and this has been very popular with our families," Allaire said.
Allaire said there is also an understanding that depending on how the pandemic progresses there could be a mandated return to full onsite or distance learning models. A lot of consideration was given to making that transition between models as seamless as possible.
One of the strategies implemented for this purpose was to teach simultaneously to onsite and distance learners. This is accomplished by having teachers broadcast their class live to distance learners. This allows distance learners access to the same instruction and the ability to participate with onsite classmates. The ability to record and post these live sessions also provide families with the opportunity to review or access instruction at their convenience, Allaire said.
"All in all, we have learned a lot through this process and while the response to the pandemic has been challenging, we have developed some successful strategies that we hope to continue in the future," he said.
