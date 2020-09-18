The first week of school in the Lakeville Area School District was in the books and for the books on Friday, as District 194 welcomed students back to in-person classes for the first time since March. The district is following a hybrid learning model, which has students separated into two cohorts, with them attending in-person classes two days a week and having distance learning the other three days. Classrooms utilized as much of the space as possible to create as much social distance among the students, along with using masks, hand sanitizing stations and other precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
First week in the books
- Photos from Century and Kenwood Trail middle schools Twitter
-
-
- 0
E-editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Dogs attack horses on trail ride
- Influx of homeless residents raise questions in Bloomington
- Lakeville resident accepted to medical school
- Anoka County History: A history of retail in Blaine
- Zimmerman veteran returns home with unforgettable hero's parade
- Attack target turned out to be off-duty police officer
- Semi full of ice cream coming to Rosemount
- Princeton Youth Hockey Association faces financial challenge
- Stinson Country Style Meats brings local option for fresh meat
- Bloomington man charged with murdering wife, injuring neighbors
Images
Videos
Commented
- National pastime, national disgrace (3)
- Letter: Sheriff shares concerns with president (2)
- Thomas "Tommy" Robert Zoller (2)
- Tracy S. Ellefson (2)
- COVID threat is being overstated (2)
- Letter: Eloquent but flawed defense of Skogquist (1)
- Rose "Rosie" Ann Williams (1)
- Letter: Time to promote antiracism (1)
- Why he won’t be voting for Trump – or Biden (1)
- Letter: Like a good neighbor (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.