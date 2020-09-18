The first week of school in the Lakeville Area School District was in the books and for the books on Friday, as District 194 welcomed students back to in-person classes for the first time since March. The district is following a hybrid learning model, which has students separated into two cohorts, with them attending in-person classes two days a week and having distance learning the other three days. Classrooms utilized as much of the space as possible to create as much social distance among the students, along with using masks, hand sanitizing stations and other precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

