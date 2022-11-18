For the first time in its 23-year history, a swimming unit is being taught at Century Middle School.
The first physical education classes held in the new Blanchard Aquatic Center pool began on Friday, Nov. 11. Sixth- and seventh-grade boys will be in the pool for two weeks, followed by the girls for two weeks.
On one of the first days of class in the pool, students stood at both ends of the lap pool while teacher, Mike Nolan, explained the rules of a relay race they were about to swim. The boys on one side jumped into the water with their kickboards and swam to the other end as fast as possible. Teammates on the other end cheered them on and then hopped into the water once the kickboards were handed off to them.
The race was part of the basic swimming skills the students will learn in this unit of their physical education class. Students will also learn water safety skills like treading water and water rescue techniques.
This is the first time students at all three middle schools in the Lakeville Area School District have had equitable access to a swimming unit in their physical education classes.
The community-approved pool, formally called Blanchard Aquatic Center, opened in May 2022 with a public event that featured an open house and a swim exhibition with student athletes from both high school swim and dive teams.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.