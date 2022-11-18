edu lv swim unit

The first physical education classes held in the new Blanchard Aquatic Center pool at Century Middle School began on Friday, Nov. 11. 

 Photo from Lakeville Area School District

For the first time in its 23-year history, a swimming unit is being taught at Century Middle School.

The first physical education classes held in the new Blanchard Aquatic Center pool began on Friday, Nov. 11. Sixth- and seventh-grade boys will be in the pool for two weeks, followed by the girls for two weeks.

Tags

Load comments