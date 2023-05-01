edu 194 job fair

Lakeville North High School students attended a job fair that featured 34 local businesses and organizations on Thursday, April 20. 

 Photo from the Lakeville Area School District

Lakeville North High School students are getting a jumpstart on finding a summer job after attending a job fair on Thursday, April 20. 

More than 160 students signed up to attend the job fair to see what opportunities are available for them this summer.

