Lakeville North High School students are getting a jumpstart on finding a summer job after attending a job fair on Thursday, April 20.
More than 160 students signed up to attend the job fair to see what opportunities are available for them this summer.
Students walked around the main gymnasium and met representatives from businesses and organizations in Lakeville and surrounding communities. In total, 34 businesses participated with information, swag, and activities for students to try. All of them are hiring students from as young as age 14 to 18-plus.
The event was organized by Lakeville Area Schools Career Pathways Coordinator Cindy Nolan and Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde in partnership with the Lakeville Chamber of Commerce.
It was the first time a job fair specifically for local summer jobs was held at the school.
The district said it was a great way for students to not only find potential employment, but also work on their networking and interviewing skills.
The 34 businesses and organizations that participated were: A’BriTin, Ames Construction, Apres Event Decor and Tent Rental, Boise Cascade, BTD Manufacturing,Canterbury Park, Champion Valley, City of Lakeville, Cub Foods, Culver’s, Divine Swine Catering, Elko Speedway, Fairview Health Services, Fleet Farm, Game Time Media, Lakeville Area Community Education Lakeville Arenas, Learning Care Group, McDonald Eye Care Associates Meridian Blue Construction, MOR Golf and Utility Inc., Precision Landscaping, Raising Cane’s, Roof Recruits, Royal Oak Landscaping, Sonnet Montessori School, Summit Orthopedics, The Moments of Lakeville, Valleyfair, Wag N’ Wash, Walker Methodist, YMCA of the North, Dakota County Workforce Services, and Lakeville Chamber of Commerce - Lakeville Works.
