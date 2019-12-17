First State Bank of Rosemount is celebrating “Banksgiving” by donating $500 to a worthy cause this holiday season. The cause or nonprofit will be determined by the community – local residents have until Dec. 20 to submit their ideas for what local cause the bank should support.

The bank invites community members to comment on Facebook posts or stop in the branch to submit their ideas. First State Bank of Rosemount will announce the recipient of the donation by Dec. 25.

Banksgiving is a part of First State Bank of Rosemount’s initiative to give back to the community it serves. Throughout the year, First State Bank of Rosemount supports community organizations and employees often volunteer during work hours to local nonprofits.

“First State Bank of Rosemount was founded to make life better for the people in our communities and that’s why we support our customers and local organizations,” said Mark Toombs, president of First State Bank of Rosemount. “BanksGiving is a new extension of this – a way to get the community involved. We’re giving away the money anyway, why not get input from our community on what worthy local cause to support?”

