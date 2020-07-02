Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is honoring first responders and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic by illuminating its new Apple Valley Transit Station sign in the color blue.
“We salute all the first responders, health care workers and other essential workers who have been on the front lines of the health crisis,” said MVTA Chief Executive Officer Luther Wynder. “We have been proud to provide transportation to essential workers during the health crisis.”
The recently completed sign at Apple Valley Transit Station is part of modernization project that has been ongoing since last summer. The project added two levels and about 350 parking spaces at the parking ramp that has been one of the most heavily used in the region.
In addition to the parking expansion, the transit station received a variety of other upgrades, including:
• Adding a second elevator at the ramp.
• Energy-efficient LED lighting.
• Accessibility improvements on existing levels at the main entrance.
• Additional security cameras to improve public safety.
The new modern façade at the ramp includes the MVTA logo and the ability to illuminate the building in different colors.
Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is the public transportation provider for seven cities in Dakota and Scott counties.
