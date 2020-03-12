An all-girls combination FIRST Lego League team from Pinewood Elementary and Dakota Hills Middle School won first place for Gracious Professionalism during the Feb. 22 state meet. Pictured are Advika Chaudhari, Naomi Hudson, Zara Khan, Imani Everett, Olivia Sagvold, Sofia Schumacher, Keira Schumacher and Karyn Wochnick.