An all-girls combination FIRST Lego League team from Pinewood Elementary and Dakota Hills Middle School won first place for Gracious Professionalism during the Feb. 22 state meet. Pictured are Advika Chaudhari, Naomi Hudson, Zara Khan, Imani Everett, Olivia Sagvold, Sofia Schumacher, Keira Schumacher and Karyn Wochnick.

A District 196 FIRST Lego League team competed at the state meet Feb. 22 and won first place for Gracious Professionalism.

The team is an all-girls combination team from Pinewood Elementary and Dakota Hills Middle School. Its members are in grades four to seven.

The core group of the team has been together for four years and advanced to regionals every year, sectionals three of the four years and state for the second year in a row. The team is coached by Megan Hasenwinkel, Rachel Utter and Vaishali Chaudhari, according to a news release from the team.

Another District 196 team from Southview Elementary School also competed at the state tournament, according to the district.

