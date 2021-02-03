First Judicial District Judge Jerome Abrams has been elected by the members of the Minnesota Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates to serve as a national board representative for the state. ABOTA is an organization made up of experienced trial lawyers with a mission to improve the field of trial advocacy, preserve judicial independence, and ensure the right to a trial by jury. There are more than 7,600 lawyer and judge members in the United States, and 177 members of the Minnesota chapter.
“I am honored to have been elected by my colleagues and very pleased to represent the distinguished trial lawyers of Minnesota,” Abrams said. “The mission of ABOTA is critical, and helps promote trust and confidence in the justice system, so as a judge I am especially pleased to help carry out that mission.”
Abrams was appointed to the bench in 2007. Prior to his appointment, he was a civil practitioner with extensive trial experience in state and federal courts. Following his appointment, he has served in a number of leadership positions, including as a member of the Minnesota District Judges Association Board of Directors, a judicial representative of the America Bar Association Business Law Section, the judicial manager of the Expedited Litigation Track Pilot Project for Dakota County District Court, and as a member of the Board of Directors for the National Center for State Courts.
The Minnesota Judicial Branch is made up of 10 judicial districts with 295 district court judgeships, 19 Court of Appeals judges, and seven Supreme Court justices.
In 2019, there were nearly 1.2 million cases filed in district courts in Minnesota. For more information, visit www.mncourts.gov.
