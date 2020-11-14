The Farmington High School debate team hosted its first Tiger Invitational on Nov. 7. The coaches said the students “brought it again” in Varsity Semis, fourth in JV, and lots of top level finishes and speaker awards. “So proud of you all!” they said in a Twitter post.
E-editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Marino’s Restaurant moves from Fridley to Blaine
- Sentencings by the Wright County Court: Nov. 12, 2020
- Anoka-Hennepin elementary schools planning to go online
- William "Bill" Jay Evans
- Highway 77 Underpass gets the green light
- Hollydale housing development rejected by Plymouth City Council
- Anoka Armory to offer free COVID-19 testing
- Zimmerman man, 29, dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 169 in Elk River
- Gretchen C. Kunshier
- Cambo Flare bringing Asian fusion to Big Lake
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- William "Bill" Jay Evans (4)
- Students suing Minnesota for what they’ve earned (2)
- Bernadine Helen (Fischer) Simons (2)
- Georgina "Jean" Wehlage (1)
- Thomas J. Bibeau (1)
- Vote for someone who cares about us (1)
- Gretchen C. Kunshier (1)
- Vote: It’s our chance to change course (1)
- Biden won’t answer critical questions (1)
- Who can afford Biden’s agenda? (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.