Board approves change Aug. 11
The first day of school in the Lakeville Area School District this year has been moved to Monday, Sept. 14 for all students.
The Board of Education approved a recommendation for the calendar change at its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Elementary student connection days have been changed to Sept. 9-10.
No additional days will be required as a result of this change.
Students will still end the 2020-21 school year on June 8 for elementary students and June 10 for middle and high school students.
The start of the 2020-21 school year will begin in a hybrid learning model in accordance with Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan. This model will allow each K-12 student to learn in school in person two days a week and at home three days a week.
Early Childhood Education programs will take place in small group and hybrid models, depending on the program.
Families who do not want their child to participate in the hybrid learning model can opt into full-time distance learning through LinK12 Lakeville, the district’s state-certified online school.
More information is at isd194.org.
All K-12 students will be split into two learning groups for the hybrid model. Students will be split alphabetically. Students in the same household will attend school on the same days, even if they have different last names. Some additional adjustments will be made based on need, space, and balancing the number of students in each learning group.
Each Wednesday, K-12 students’ distance learning lessons will be condensed so they have the opportunity to engage in personalized learning experiences and receive support, including:
- enrichment opportunities
- intervention opportunities
- check-ins with school staff on social emotional learning and well-being
Unlike Wellness Wednesdays that were implemented in the spring, new learning will be provided and students will be expected to engage in lessons.
Wednesdays will provide time for staff to participate in ongoing professional development. Custodians will clean and maintain buildings on Wednesdays.
The Lakeville Area Learning Center will conform as closely to the high school hybrid model as possible, prioritizing the specific needs of all students eligible for ALC services. Students enrolled in the ALC will have a seven period day while using a blend of in-person, distance learning and independent study.
Starting the 2020-21 school year in a hybrid model is the first step toward bringing all students safely back into buildings full time, the district said.
“As we move forward we will continue to comply with the Minnesota Safe Learning Plan, which may mean that we need to turn the dial back, or have the opportunity to move the dial forward, and transition to one of the other learning models.”
The Minnesota Department of Health has laid out guidelines for what learning models will be allowed based on COVID-19 cases in Dakota and Scott counties. Case data is only one of the many factors to be considered when transitioning from one learning model to another.
“We will continue to rely on guidance from state officials to provide high quality education in the most predictable, safest learning environment possible for all students, staff and families,” the district said.
The district said that transitions to a more restrictive model may be localized to a school or classroom.
As of Aug. 13, Dakota had 21.4 cases per 10,000 residents over a 14-day period, and Scott had 25 — compared with 19.8 and 20.6, respectively, just a week earlier. A majority of the district is in Dakota.
The state recommends hybrid learning in districts with 20 to 29 cases per 10,000. If a district includes more than one county, the count is taken from the county with the highest rate.
The state recommends hybrid learning for elementary students and distance learning for secondary students if rates reach 30 to 49 per 10,000, and all distance learning if they reach 50 or more.
The School Board of Education passed a resolution giving the ability to select and implement a different learning model for the district or a specific school building without School Board action if the superintendent believes that prompt implementation of a different learning model is necessary and that constraints of time and public health considerations render it impractical to hold a School Board meeting to approve implementation. The district said it will communicate any changes to the learning model in a timely manner.
