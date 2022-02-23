Firehouse Subs recently opened its first-ever “community design” restaurant in Apple Valley.
Located at 7875 150th St., the new restaurant is owned by first-time Firehouse Subs franchisee Sean McGovern.
McGovern regularly traveled for work as a senior regional business analyst and sought out the closest Firehouse Subs location on his travels – “not just for the hearty meal, but for the brand’s dedication to heartfelt service and public safety through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation,” according to a news release.
“I am thrilled to open my first Firehouse Subs restaurant and bring our hearty and lifesaving subs to Apple Valley,” McGovern said in a statement. “Firehouse Subs restaurants have been a large part of my work travel for 20 years. It’s an honor to offer delicious subs to the Apple Valley community, while giving back to our local heroes through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.”
The “community design” restaurant aims to provide an improved experience for Firehouse Subs guests and crew members. Enhancements include a repositioned ordering area and designated space for “Rapid Rescue To Go” orders made online at FirehouseSubs.com or through the Firehouse Subs app. In addition, a new back-of-the-house layout aims to provide a more efficient workflow.
Open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, the restaurant offers subs to go via online ordering, call-in phone orders or takeout service at the counter inside. It also offers third-party delivery and in-house catering services to accommodate occasions of all sizes.
McGovern said he is dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted nearly $934,000 in Minnesota. A portion of every purchase at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the Foundation, allowing the Foundation to achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.
Firehouse Subs serves a variety of hot specialty subs. In addition to its signature subs, the restaurant offers a variety of catering options from sandwich and dessert platters to salads and snacks.
Founded by former firefighting brothers, the restaurant décor reflects the founding family’s decades of fire and police service with gear and photos donated by local fire departments. It has a custom, hand-painted mural by chief mural artist Joe Puskas, featuring the Apple Valley Fire Department and the Minnesota Zoo. Since the opening of the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, Puskas and his team have painted more than 1,200 murals from his studio at Firehouse Subs headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida.
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The 501(c)(3) has granted more than $65 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Each restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $3 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters explain the nonprofit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the foundation.
