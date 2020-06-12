Firefly Credit Union has reopened its branch lobbies with increased safety precautions.
With this announcement comes some changes to the typical in-branch experience to ensure the continued safety of members and employees, including:
Heightened sanitation practices including recurring cleaning routines and nightly deep sanitation;
Temporary removal of brochure racks, refreshment stations, and in-branch tech bars;
Designated hand sanitizer station;
Branch employees will wear masks;
Lobby visitors are encouraged to wear masks;
Protective shields where member interactions take place;
Floor indicators to display social distancing guidelines, and
Branch capacity has been lowered to maintain social distance.
“Our team is continuously monitoring the current situation as we develop and adjust our plan to serve our members in-person,” said Dale Turner, president and CEO. “The safety of our members and employees is always a top concern. Our increased safety measures are in place to help keep members and employees as safe as possible when visiting the credit union.”
To learn more about Firefly’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.fireflycu.org/covid-19.
