Firefly Credit Union is considered an essential service and remains open to serve members during the stay-at-home order declared by Gov. Tim Walz on March 25.
Firefly Credit Union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) per individual up to $250,000, just as bank deposits are insured by the FDIC. Members can rest assured their money is safe, Firefly said in a press release.
Drive-thru service will remain open during normal business hours. In addition, Firefly Credit Union urges members to utilize Digital Banking, or call 952-736-5000 to make transfers or ask questions about financial options. To protect members and employees from the spread of COVID-19, Firefly branch lobbies are currently closed.
Firefly Credit Union offers a range of solutions to help members manage through temporary or extended periods of reduced or lost income, including Loan Payment Relief, an Emergency Relief Loan and financial counseling. Visit www.fireflycu.org to learn more about these solutions.
The Minnesota Credit Union Network introduced a website with additional resources from financial counseling to food insecurity for Minnesotans during the COVID-19 pandemic: www.mncun.org/ConsumerCoronavirusResources.
Firefly Credit Union encourages the following guidance from the CDC, law enforcement, and Minnesota’s Attorney General:
The CDC is recommending using tap and electronic payments to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. Information can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/workplace-school-and-home-guidance.pdf.
Minnesota’s Attorney General Keith Ellison has advised consumers to be hyper-aware of COVID-19 scams and report price gouging. Information can be found at: https://www.ag.state.mn.us/Office/Communications/2020/03/13_CoronavirusScams.asp.
“We recognize that this is an unprecedented time filled with uncertainty,” said Dale Turner, president and CEO. “Firefly is committed to meeting the financial needs of our members through this evolving situation. We want our members to know that we understand the importance of our service and the responsibility that entails. One thing they can be certain of is that we are here for them.”
