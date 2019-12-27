Firefly Credit Union’s Lakeville branch location recently underwent a full remodel.
To better align with Firefly’s branch prototype design, the Lakeville branch was remodeled and completed this fall. This newly remodeled location features many new enhancements, including an open, modern environment with a check-in kiosk, a tech bar for quick and convenient access to information, and refreshments for visitors.
“We are excited to share this newly remodeled location with our members and community,” said Dale Turner, Firefly president and CEO. “We are always looking for ways to better serve our members and provide them with the resources they need to make sound financial decisions. This new look and environment will help us achieve that goal.”
For a list of all Firefly branch locations, visit www.fireflycu.org/locations.
