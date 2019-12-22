Throughout 2019, Firefly partnered with Memorial Blood Centers to host quarterly blood drives, as Firefly employees donated 63 units of blood, which has the potential to save up to 169 lives in the community.
According to Memorial Blood Centers’ website, 38 percent of the United States population is eligible to give blood, and 7 percent do. A typical blood donation takes 10 minutes and within a matter of days, it will have helped save lives.
“We have a generous group of employees here at Firefly, and I am thankful for their willingness to do what they can to give back to the community,” said Dale Turner, Firefly Credit Union president/CEO. “Partnering with Memorial Blood Centers is always a rewarding experience and a great opportunity to make a difference in the lives of many community members.”
Firefly will continue to host blood drives in 2020. For more information or to donate, visit MBC.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.