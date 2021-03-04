Farmington firefighter Mary Olson: ‘It’s a big family’
There are more than 110,000 career and volunteer firefighters who are women in the U.S., according to the National Fire Protection Association.
While that number makes up 7% of the 1.6 million in the ranks, the percentage is growing, and the Farmington Fire Department wants to help that rise.
In an effort to recruit more women, the department will be having its first all-female recruitment open house at 7 p.m. March 11 at Fire Station No. 2.
The open house will provide a glimpse into department operations. Prospective paid-on-call firefighters will tour the station and check out the fire trucks and equipment. Current firefighters will be in attendance to answer questions.
Firefighter Mary Olson, who started her work in Farmington after graduating in the candidate class of 2018, will be there to share her experiences on the crew.
She said being a firefighter has exceeded her expectations, and she encourages others to join.
“My advice for anyone wanting to be a firefighter is to come to an open house and see what we do and meet us,” she said. “It’s a big family. There is a huge time commitment that can scare people away but it is such rewarding work. Also, you are always with your brothers and sisters doing all of it together. That makes it a lot easier.”
“If you are a team player, love to learn and can communicate well it would be a great place for you.”
She said she wanted to be a firefighter to be a part of my community.
“My husband was in the military and I missed the closeness of that type of organization,” she said.
Olson’s regular fire schedule includes serving on a three-hour duty crew once a week with opportunities to volunteer on weekend crews along with the calls the department receives.
The department reported 724 calls for service in 2020, which averages out to two per day.
“Being on call is just a part of my life now,” Olson said. “And, I’m so honored to know I can help someone in need. People really don’t want to have to call us. But if they do it’s our job to do our best for them in that moment. That’s a privilege.”
The calls include responses to fires, medical emergencies, fire alarms, mutual aid and more.
“That’s the job we signed up for and are proud to do it,” she said.
While the vast majority of firefighters have been men through the years, that has changed in the past few decades. The stereotype that men were best suited to the rigors of firefighting has been reversed.
All firefighters have to graduate from a training program that includes tests for the mind and body with certifications in Emergency Medical Responder, Fire 1 and 2 along with hazardous materials.
Olson completed the six-month program at the fire academy for Farmington, Lakeville and Apple Valley departments.
She said Farmington also trains the candidates once a week, and there are additional practice times outside the academy.
While responding to calls is central to a firefighter’s work, they also conduct community fire prevention and educational outreach.
“I was so surprised at how involved we are in the community,” she said. “I am able to be very involved in public education and going out to the schools for fire prevention week. I never realized I’d have an opportunity to do that.”
No fire-rescue training is required to be considered for a position as a paid-on-call firefighter. All training is done through the department. Firefighters are eligible for a retirement pension and hourly wage.
“We encourage anyone thinking about this opportunity to bring their spouse along,” said Fire Chief Justin Elvestad. “We want them to attend as well because a position like this affects the whole family.”
Firefighters must live within a 10-minute drive from a Farmington fire station, must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Minnesota driver’s license.
Another open house for all prospective firefighters will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Fire Station 2, 19695 Municipal Drive.
For more information about the open houses, contact Elvestad at JElvestad@FarmingtonMN.gov.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
