A Wednesday afternoon fire did significant damage to Buca di Beppo at 14300 Burnhaven Drive in Burnsville, according to the Burnsville Fire Department.
Crews were called to the two-alarm fire at about 1:30 p.m. that was reportedly outside the building in some mulch.
Upon arrival, crews found that the fire had extended to the building.
Burnsville received assistance from Eagan, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Savage, and Allina EMS. Fire personnel were on scene until about 6 p.m. when it was cleared.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
