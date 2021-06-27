The 2021 Pan-O-Prog Flower Show is an exhibition and competition open to all community members July 10 when amateur growers may enter specimens they have grown between 8:30 and 10 a.m. at the Lakeville Area Arts Center registration table.
This year marks this 30th annual event sponsored by the Lakeville Area Garden Club. Judging will occur between 10 and 11 a.m. Ribbons for first, second and third place will be awarded as well as gift cards to all first-place finishers. “Best of Show” entry will walk away with a $30 gift card and bragging rights. Open viewing by the public is at the Art Center between 11 and 3 p.m. All entries can be retrieved 3-3:30 p.m.
Information about entry classes (Annuals and Biennials, Perennials, etc.), flower show rules, day of show schedule and ten helpful hints is available on the Lakeville Area Garden Club website at: lakevilleareagardenclub.org.
