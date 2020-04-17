To the editor:
Let us think about how we are going to live with the coronavirus in the coming year. According to reports from the Minnesota Department of Health, we have been successful in flattening the curve of infections from the virus. A vaccine is 12 to 18 months away but pharmaceutical companies have unsuccessfully tried for years to develop a vaccine against other iterations of coronavirus. For example, there are still no successful vaccines for the common cold, a type of coronavirus.
The good news is that over 90 percent of the infected are recovering and hopefully becoming immune. It seems COVID-19, like other epidemics, will burn itself out when enough people contract the virus and develop immunity. With the medical industry now relatively prepared to address and treat serious cases of the disease, it seems reasonable to allow those brave enough to risk contracting the virus to have the choice to return to commerce while continuing to cocoon those most vulnerable. Recognize that the more people get the virus and recover, building immunity, the less opportunity the virus will have to spread. Test as many as we can to validate our assumptions of immunity.
Because we have no effective medical therapies, and we are questioning the ones we are using, like ventilators, we need to turn our attention to the possibility of alternative therapies like homeopathy, herbs, and nutritional supplements. Many people are already successfully using these to recover quickly. Now is a perfect time to do research to determine exactly how effective these approaches are in preventing and mitigating the effects of the virus. Ultimately, for every person who recovers from this or any virus, it is the person’s immune system that accomplishes the recovery. The strengthening our collective immune systems will prove beneficial for our whole society.
Steven Ross Johnson
Eagan
