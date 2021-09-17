Century Middle School PTO is hosting its fifth annual Community Challenge on Oct. 8. This is an outdoor event for students to celebrate their fundraising efforts by teaming up with their advisory classes to compete in a variety of physical and mental challenges. Each grade level will crown a winning team.
The Community Challenge is a direct donation fundraiser for the school that allows 100% of the funds raised by students to stay at Century Middle School. Donations will go toward a new speaker system in the gymnasium, grade level supplements for teachers, field trips, scholarships and much more at CMS.
In 2019, the Community Challenge helped fund new speakers and projection units for all classrooms, the seventh-grade Courage Retreat, and grade-level supplements for teachers. Due to COVID-19 in 2020, the CMS Community Challenge was canceled.
“CMS staff and students greatly appreciate the ongoing generosity from our community,” said Century Middle School Principal Jason Bakke. “We are CMS Strong!”
Sponsors and parents are invited to attend the outside event.
Local business sponsors that help to make this event possible in 2021 are:
Challenge Level Sponsors – HomeTown Auto, Arnold Orthodontics, Bob Curtis Agency Farmers Insurance, Lakeville Brewing Company, Lakeville Orthodontics, Summit Mortgage, MN GO Team - RE/MAX Advantage Plus, Mark Larson-Thrivent, and Reduced Fee Mortgage-Arik Orosz.
Event Level Sponsors – Walser Auto Group, Quick CPA & Consulting, HOTWORKS-Lakeville, Mosquito Joe-Lakeville, Lakeview Bank, Lake Marion Chiropractic, and Steve Johnson-RE/MAX.
Incentive Level Sponsors – xHockey Products Training Facility, Cosmopolitan Orthodontics, Brackett’s Crossing Country Club, Centerpointe Dental, and Cammie Nelson-Beau Monde Salon.
Key Service Providers – Hanisch Bakery & Coffee Shop and Red’s Savoy Pizza in Lakeville.
