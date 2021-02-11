The Farmington High School Wind Ensemble, a band under the direction of Erin Holmes, was recently selected to perform at the Minnesota Music Educators Association Midwinter Clinic. This is the highest honor a school music group in Minnesota can receive and the first time in the history of Farmington schools that a concert band has been selected to perform at MMEA.
The Midwinter Clinic is the state’s largest gathering of music educators and features nationally-recognized headliners, a wide variety of performances and informances, sessions from area clinicians, an Exhibit Hall, networking opportunities and more.
In this unprecedented year, the FHS Wind Ensemble will be the only high school band to perform at this convention.
According to Holmes, the band is committed to and excited about creating an experience that these students - and the entire Farmington community - will never forget. The title of the program is “Unrest.”
Says Holmes, “2020 - and 2021 thus far - has proven to be a challenging environment not only for learners and musicians - but for our nation as a whole. Through music, our program honestly reflects the unique challenges of a world placed at a standstill as the result of a pandemic, while also addressing the open wounds of our country’s continued struggle with equity and justice.”
The “Unrest” program also serves to heal: to function as a manifesto for comfort, hope and peace in an uncertain world.
In addition to five curricular concert bands, the FHS Band program also includes four curricular jazz ensembles, extracurricular marching band, and opportunities for non-ensemble based music classes like Rock Band and a new Hamilton: History & Music course coming this fall.
To view the Wind Ensemble’s performance, watch the 30-minute program anytime after 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, on the FHS Band YouTube Channel youtube.com/FarmingtonBand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.