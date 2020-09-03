To the editor:
In the Aug. 28 edition, there was a photo of the Back to Blue event sponsored by Republican congressional candidate and former 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis. It was held Monday, Aug. 24, at his campaign office in Eagan.
Shame on Lewis, the organizers of the event and those attending. In the photo there appear to be four people out of 42 wearing a face covering. On the local TV news segment covering this story, attendees were mingling and conversing feet away from one another without a mask.
As of July 25, 2020, per the Governor’s Executive Order 20-81, people in Minnesota are required to wear a face covering in all indoor businesses and public indoor spaces, unless alone. According to the caption on the photo a Lewis spokesman said organizers did minimal public advertising for the event as they had to keep the attendance capped for COVID-19 reasons. If organizers truly cared about public safety, they would have also mandated masks be worn for this event. We personally cannot understand the mentality of people in attendance at this event (or the organizers) thinking they are safe in this environment not wearing a mask. This virus is real and it can harm you and many other innocent people due to your negligence.
CAROLINE and DAVE KENNEDY
Burnsville
