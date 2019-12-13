As it has for the past 34 years, Eagan’s Mount Calvary Lutheran Church will be celebrating Christmas through the traditional “Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. The service features a blend of Scripture readings, choral anthems and participative carols and hymns.

The church’s youth and adult vocal and handbell choirs will be singing and playing a variety of music, including “In the Bleak Midwinter” (Darke), “Rejoice, O Virgin” (Rachmaninoff) and “O Day of Peace,” a new piece for mass choirs and organ by Aaron David Miller, commissioned specifically for this service.

The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is a Christian tradition dating to 19th century England. From its inauspicious beginnings as a way to keep men out of the pubs on Christmas Eve, the service has become internationally prominent and a favorite Christmas tradition through annual broadcasts from King’s College in Cambridge, England.

An active, participative music program is a hallmark of Mount Calvary at 3930 Rahn Road. All members of the community are invited to join in this service and the refreshments immediately following.

