Caring Hearts in Action, Minnesota, a Farmington-based nnonprofit, hosted a second free food distribution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic April 7 at 401 Oak St. in Farmington.
Caring Hearts Store Manager Fran Hanson said the organization ordered food from Second Harvest Heartland. Food was also donated by the Quik Trip gas station at 217 Elm St. and Kemps donated almond milk and smoothies. “With this distribution, we helped 245 households which is approximately 705 people and we distributed 4,900 pounds food,” Hanson said. She added that Caring Hearts intends to continue organizing food distributions at least through the stay at home executive order is in effect.
Anyone in the community is welcome to pick up food and there are no income requirements. The next food distribution is scheduled for Thursday, April 16, in at 401 Oak St., Farmington from 2 to 3 p.m. or until all the food is gone.
