Distribution center could be built at Rich Valley
The first major commercial and industrial development at the junction of Highway 52 and County Road 42 in eastern Rosemount moved a step closer to reality after the City Council approved on Oct. 19 a rezoning and preliminary plat for a possible future FedEx distribution facility.
Developer Scannell Properties said FedEx is “in the driver’s seat, so to speak” as the expected tenant of a 548,000-square-foot distribution center with some warehouse and office space that would be placed on a 160-acre parcel in the northeast corner of the 52-42 junction.
Scannell noted it’s not a done deal yet for FedEx, but the international shipping company “is spending money like it is.”
The new development would mark the end of the operation of Rich Valley Golf Course, which Ray Rahn and family have owned since 1988. The 27-hole golf course has been woven into the fabric of Rosemount, as it has hosted many local tournaments, league play and at one time many golfers came to the area to play and seek out restaurant specials after showing a golf scorecard from that day.
Rich Valley, which catered to wide range of golfing abilities, is one of several south metro golf courses that have given way to further development, including Brockway in Rosemount, Apple Valley Golf Course, and Parkview in Eagan, which was once owned by the Rahns. All of those former courses have or will have housing built on them.
Distribution centers like the one proposed for FedEx also have been popping up in locations throughout the south metro. Amazon is nearing the completion of a fulfillment center in Lakeville and a 417,600-square-foot warehouse and office facility is planned east of Highway 3 and between County Roads 42 and 46 in Rosemount. The user of that site, known as Project Osprey, has not been named yet.
Scannell’s proposed distribution center at Rich Valley would be in the north portion of the property with two outlots to the south for future subsequent phases of redevelopment.
Employee parking would be to the east of the building. Trailer parking would be located on the south, west, and north sides of the building with loading docks placed around the perimeter.
Scannell said the series of smaller build-to-suit or spec buildings could be used for a wide range of light manufacturing, warehousing, processing, assembly, and other light industrial/business park uses.
Scannell projects it would break ground on the distribution center in the spring due in large part to delays in obtaining steel for the project. It said that orders for steel are backed up nine to 12 months.
Scannell told the Planning Commission that 400 to 600 jobs would be created with the project and that the employees would be sourced from a broad range.
The Planning Commission granted approval of Scannell’s requests during its Sept. 28 meeting.
The Alternative Urban Areawide Review, which is a hybrid of the Environmental Assessment Worksheet and the more detailed Environmental Impact Statement, was adopted by the City Council at its Sept. 21 meeting.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.