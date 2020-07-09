To the editor:
For over four months, our elected officials have known that nursing homes are a hotbed for the COVID-19 virus. And still today, nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Minnesota face shortages of the personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to protect residents and staff.
With more than 50,000 residents and staff of nursing homes and long-term care facilities already dead nationwide, Congress must not allow this disgrace to continue.
It’s way past time for our elected officials in Washington to address this crisis honestly and take serious action to ensure regular testing and sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment for residents and staff, to require daily public reporting of COVID-19 cases and deaths and to provide options for families to visit virtually with their loved ones.
William Raker
Eagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.