To the editor:

For over four months, our elected officials have known that nursing homes are a hotbed for the COVID-19 virus. And still today, nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Minnesota face shortages of the personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to protect residents and staff.

With more than 50,000 residents and staff of nursing homes and long-term care facilities already dead nationwide, Congress must not allow this disgrace to continue.

It’s way past time for our elected officials in Washington to address this crisis honestly and take serious action to ensure regular testing and sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment for residents and staff, to require daily public reporting of COVID-19 cases and deaths and to provide options for families to visit virtually with their loved ones.

William Raker

Eagan

Load comments