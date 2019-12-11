Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 3F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 3F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.