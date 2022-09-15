Farmington Yellow Ribbon to work at Steak Fry Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Farmington Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Team will be working at the Steak Fry at the VFW from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.People can enjoy a steak supper while supporting the Yellow Ribbon, which provides assistance to U.S. military active duty and veterans and their families.The Farmington VFW is at 421 Third St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vfw Yellow Ribbon Team Farmington Yellow Ribbon Farmington Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct Family, friends mourn loss of Jennifer Johnson of Lakeville Lakeville woman dies after motorcycle crash in Edina Burnsville Festival & Fire Muster schedule 2022 Lakeville mother of three stable after vehicle-pedestrian crash E-editions Dakota County Tribune Sep 9, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Sep 9, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Sep 9, 2022 0
