Legacy Homes and Trinity Care Center in Farmington have asked the Farmington Yellow Ribbon to hold a Veterans Appreciation Car Cruise for the Veterans living at both senior facilities Thursday, Oct. 14. Staging starts at 4 p.m. at Boeckman Middle School, 800 Denmark Ave. The cruise departs at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Douglas from Farmington Yellow Ribbon at email fyrn00@gmail.com or call 612-430-6299.
The cruise will be held rain or shine.
There will be no in-person Veterans Day event, so this event will take its place.
