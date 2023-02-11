Twofold Blooms recycles arrangements for seniors in memory care and hospice
What happens to the floral table arrangements at your banquet after everyone leaves the table?
Marie Schuhwerck hated to see the waste generated by the brief life of beautiful floral arrangements. They had so much beauty still to share; there had to be another option rather than moving them to the trash.
Marie founded Twofold Blooms in 2021 from the historic farmstead in Farmington where she lives with her husband. The mission of Twofold Blooms is to give fresh flowers from event bouquets and arrangements a second life as single arrangements for seniors in memory care and hospice.
The inspiration to give these floral arrangement a second purpose came from Marie’s own wedding.
“My husband and I got married during COVID so we had this brief outdoor wedding with only 26 people. We had this beautiful arch made out of flowers that only was used for about three hours,” Schuhwerck said. “With such a small group, no one could take all the flowers home. It made me so sad.”
The Gardens of Castle Rock in Northfield, where Schuhwerck had her wedding, is her main supplier of flowers from the events that they host.
After her wedding, Schuhwerck discovered an organization called Petals Please on Facebook and contacted Beth Adams, the founder, to learn more. Adams’ work in hospice inspired her to found her non-for-profit in Pennsylvania that repurposed discarded event flowers for individual bouquets.
Schuhwerck set to work adapting Adams’ program to Twin Cities southeast metro.
“You have to give back. You have to find a way to put a little sunshine in other people’s lives when you can,” said Schuhwerck. “It’s so simple. It’s such a simple, simple concept.”
White Funeral Homes in Farmington became an early partner of Schuhwerck’s organization. White Funeral Homes call Schuhwerck whenever they have arrangements left after a memorial service.
“If they only have two arrangements, I can turn that into flowers for 32 people,” she said. “They’ll call me and say that I only have two arrangements. I’ll come get whatever they have.”
Schuhwerck recently made a delivery to Beehive Home in Lakeville during the residents’ dinner hour.
“You could see people’s faces light up because the flowers entered the building. We put some of the arrangements right on the table. It felt so good,” Schuhwerck said.
Twofold Blooms is completely run on donations. After Twofold Blooms’ first year in operation, Schuhwerck has connected with additional sources for floral arrangements and delivers to more than 10 senior facilities around the Twin Cities metro.
Twofold Blooms is currently fundraising to insulate and perform basic renovations to the farm outbuilding that serves as her floral design headquarters to be able to use the space year round. Schuhwerck also needs to purchase a commercial floral fridge to store flowers between donation and delivery.
Twofold Blooms is always in need of floral and vase donations as well as volunteers who are interested in designing individual bouquets and making deliveries to area hospice and memory care centers. Contact Marie at marie@twofoldblooms.org or through the twofoldblooms.org website to get involved.
Visit twofoldblooms.org to learn more about Schuhwerck’s purposeful repurposing that works to spread joy — one bloom at a time. Find a list of the facility partners and suggest a new one.
Follow @twofoldblooms on Facebook and Instagram for a direct link to Schuhwerck’s Go Fund Me site and for caregiver support.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.