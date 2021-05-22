A new book by Farmington resident Dawn Marcotte aims to address some of the hurdles met by the over 800,000 entrepreneurs who started a new business in 2020, many with unrealistic expectations that affect their health and business growth.
“I believe the internet is the single best way for people to build financial freedom,” said Marcotte, whose virtual book launch party is June 2. “But there are marketing techniques that make us feel like failures. They create unrealistic expectations about how long it should take or how much money we should make. It can feel so overwhelming, stressful and discouraging that many new entrepreneurs simply give up their dream.”
Marcotte is a mom, marathon runner and an avid reader of all things mystery. She recently completed the book “Success Guaranteed: 9 Lies Online Entrepreneurs Need to Know.”
She has been a professional writer for over 12 years. Her books include subjects on weight loss, parenting and entrepreneurship. In addition to writing, she spends her days dispensing free advice on Facebook and Instagram.
Online business is growing faster than ever and many people with no business background are becoming entrepreneurs, she said.
She said they are unprepared for the online industry and buy into some of the myths and lies about building an online empire.
“This book addresses nine of them by sharing the wisdom and experience of more than 20 entrepreneurs who are living their dream today,” she said. “There are insights and practical tips on how to overcome the unrealistic expectations many new entrepreneurs develop.”
The virtual book launch party is June 2 at 7 p.m. More information is at eventbrite.com/e/launch-party-success-guaranteed-9-lies-online-entrepreneurs-need-to-know-tickets-153816209423.
More information is at facebook.com/Dawnmarcotteconsulting.
