Farmington residents will have to vote on whether to abolish an independent utilities commission that’s existed for over 100 years during the Nov. 3 general election.
Residents will have the chance to vote “yes” or “no” on abolishing the city’s Water Board, which has had jurisdiction over the water system since 1911, according to the city’s website.
The question on the ballot will say: “Shall the City Water Board (public utilities commission) be abolished and jurisdiction over the city water system be transferred to the City Council?”
According to the city, staff and the City Council have mulled over the Water Board’s future over the past year. The board is composed of three members but the city has struggled to find residents to serve on the board for the past decade.
“There is currently a vacant seat on the board due to the council not having any qualified candidates to appoint from the January 2020 interviews,” the city’s website says.
“Changes in state law and city government practices offer the opportunity to make our water system more efficient. If the question passes, management of the system would be transferred to city staff and the City Council much like other utilities including sewer, storm water and street lights.”
For more information, visit www.farmingtonmn.gov/government/elections.
