Ron Ersfeld was honored on Sunday, Oct. 24, for his past 21 years as the commander for Sypal Lundgren VFW Post 7662 in Farmington during its membership dinner.
Ersfeld served in the Air Force as a crew member on a B-29 bomber as fire control specialist. In 1998 Ersfeld became the new Post commander and served until 2019 when he decided for reasons to step down and hand the gavel over to a new Post commander.
Ersfeld proudly served the VFW as “all state commander” nine times, district chaplain two times, master of ceremony for Memorial Day, Voice of Democracy for high school students as well as one of the originals for both the Patriotic Days celebration and Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network.
When Ersfeld was asked what he enjoyed most during his time as commander, he said being active in the community with veterans and being able to assist them in any way he could.
VFW members congratulated Ersfeld on his many years of loyal service to the VFW, local community events and always thinking about what can be done to help veterans.
