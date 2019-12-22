Farmington Toys for Town is a community wide effort of giving to make sure children's eyes light up this Christmas morning.
The gift wrapping session was held in the morning of Saturday, Dec. 21, in Tiger Commons at Farmington High School.
The successful town event led by Farmington Police Department comes together after hundreds of volunteers donate gifts dropped off at dozens of local businesses.
Jennifer Peterson taught her two sons the value of giving and how to properly gift wrap the presents. Her sons, Isaac, 5, and Brodey, 7, selected toys to give they would like to receive like dinosaur play figurines, Peterson said. They came to the event along with the Farmington Cub Scouts Troop #119.
Many civic groups like Farmington Masons volunteered to sort bags of groceries filled with special holiday ingredients. The bags were loaded into cars and Farmington Police and Farmington Fire trucks. This grocery gift allowed local families the ability and a way to make it easier to share in the joy and a holiday meal together this Christmas.
Farmington High leadership groups shopped for many gifts and aided in the annual Toys for Town community event. Many volunteers and families got into the holiday spirit of giving and gift wrapping.
Farmington City Council Member Robyn Craig said she and her husband Ethan look forward to meeting families when they get to play Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus in a labor of love they have done for the past three years.
