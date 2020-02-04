There are still ways residents can recycle and dispose of bulky household items
Farmington residents expressed dissatisfaction on social media in response to the discontinuance this spring of the city’s Curbside Cleanup Days.
Farmington Director of Public Works Katy Gehler said the reason the city decided to dispose of the annual Cleanup Days is multi-faceted.
“There have been a number of things that have been changing through the years that are playing into all of this,” Gehler said.
In the past 10 years, there have been many regulatory recycling changes that dictate how certain items can be disposed of like mattresses, carpet, tires and scrap metal. City staff anticipates more items will be added to that list in the future.
The city of Farmington did not bill residents separately for the cost of Cleanup Days. The cost would have been about $21 per household per year. The city budgeted $180,000 annually to cover the cost, Gehler said.
“You start to look at the benefit of curbside pickup provided to residents and we saw degradation, if you will, or a scaling back of the items that we could collect so residents already had to find alternative means to dispose of those items,” Gehler added.
Another reason the city decided to end the Cleanup Days is increasing costs in the recycling sector.
“That was the thing that really prompted us and really pushed us, the recycling costs going up,” Gehler said. “We had to try and work with the budget to minimize the expense."
When residents inquire if their household garbage rates will be going down since the Curbside Cleanup is going away, Gehler said: “We reiterate this was done to try to reduce overall expenses, and although removing cleanup days from the budget, it gets backfilled with the significant recycling costs."
The city contracted with the city of Red Wing to process solid waste. The city has a separate contract with Dick's Sanitation to collect and process household recycling.
Another reason for Cleanup Days ending pertains to public safety, Gehler said.
“There is additional traffic that gets generated and people come into town and go through items left on the curbside,” Gehler said. People have been seen off loading items at random locations across the city. If they find items they prefer and need to get rid of items in their vehicles.
There was also a misuse of the program by area residents who perceived since it was free they could drop off household items at friends’ homes curbs.
“We were having people from other communities utilizing cleanup day at the expense of Farmington residents,” Gehler said.
The city recommends other ways to dispose of bulky items in a free or pay-for-service approach.
The Dakota County Recycling Zone in Eagan offers residents across the county a place to dispose of items all year around. Some of the items include small appliances, electronics, household chemicals, recyclables and tires. Check the city of Farmington’s website to view a full list. The recycling zone is located at 3365 Dodd Road in Eagan.
For inquiries about garbage, Farmington residents can contact public works at 651-280-6905.
To schedule a pickup or drop off of household items with DSI in Lakeville, residents can call 952-469-2239 or drop off at the Lakeville facility at 8812 215th St. W.
Farmington residents can receive a 30 percent reduction rate if they drop off items in Lakeville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.