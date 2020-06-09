A Farmington teen died Monday, June 8, in Goodhue County after cliff jumping at Lake Byllesby.
The Goodhoe County Sheriff's Office got a call at 5:25 p.m. that a teen had jumped off the cliffs at the lake and hadn't surfaced. Goodhue County deputies, water patrol and the dive team responded to the area.
Garrett N. Berg, 17, was jumping off of a cliff into Lake Byllesby when a second juvenile jumped immediately after Berg and landed on him. Berg never surfaced, the sheriff's office said.
Berg's body was found with sonar and the Goodhue County Dive Team recovered it at 8:15 p.m. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene and will perform an autopsy as part of the continuing investigation, a news release said.
Berg was a Farmington High School student and a wrestler.
"Garrett, your life was taken way to early! We love you and miss you! Fly High G," Farmington Wrestling said in a June 9 post on Twitter.
Goodhue County was assisted at the scene by the Cannon Falls police, fire, and ambulance; Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, and the Randolph Fire Department.
The Lake Byllesby cliffs can only be accessed by crossing private property, which is posted, and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office routinely responds to the area to remove and/or cite violators. Earlier in the day, deputies responded and removed around 30 people from the area, the sheriff's office said.
