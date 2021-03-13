A long-form audio story by a University of Wisconsin-River Falls student from Farmington about attending college under pandemic restrictions has won a first-place award from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

Ryan Huling, a staff member of the Student Voice campus newspaper, won first place for long form production (non-news) in the 2020 WBA Student Awards for Excellence. Huling is a double major in broad area English education and stage and screen arts.

Huling’s 24-minute production, “The Spread and Stipulations,” examined how students at various colleges were experiencing the pandemic in November 2020. The story is available online at http://bit.ly/sv-spread.

Winners of the annual contest were announced March 6 during the WBA’s Student Seminar, held online this year. The WBA is a trade association that represents radio and television stations around the state.

