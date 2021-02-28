Austin Skoda, a senior at Farmington High School, has been named a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program. This is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships. The program began in 1955 and has become highly competitive. Each year approximately 1.5 million students enter the program and of that about 15,000 become finalists, which is a great honor and a reflection of superior academic work.
Skoda’s teachers and advisers said they are very proud of all he has accomplished at Farmington High School. Skoda, who plays the euphonium and trombone, is involved with the FHS Band program.
“Austin’s an outstanding student and young man — highly intellectual, respectful and has a strong work ethic,” said Chelsy Newman, a school counselor who has worked with Skoda at FHS. “He’s wise beyond his years and passionate about learning. Austin’s character is equally as impressive as his academic achievements. He’s humble, empathetic and always willing to help his peers and staff at FHS.”
