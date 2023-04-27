Farmington staff ask residents to aid with Community Vision process Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo by Kara Hildreth Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Farmington residents can share ideas on how they want to see Farmington develop as part of a Community Vision Process.This summer city staff will lead the public and community stakeholders to define a vision for the community that will become a road map for how the city can arrive at this vision.Check out the city’s website to watch the vision process unfold and learn ways residents can share ideas and dreams for Farmington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmington Farmington Community Vision Farmington Stakeholders Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Family, friends remember Lakeville businessman Burnsville man dies after crash in Lakeville Inver Grove Heights girl reported missing Post Consumer Brands Lakeville employees volunteer for Ingredients for Good FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers to open in Lakeville E-editions Dakota County Tribune 9 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 9 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 9 hrs ago 0
