Farmington City Council members met recently with Farmington Business Association leaders in an effort to brainstorm ways the city and its businesses can emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger.
Many local businesses have been shuttered since the governor’s stay at home order and the order for nonessential businesses to close.
More direction on the future re-opening of these businesses would be known from the governor’s office this week.
In the meantime, Mayor Todd Larson and Council Member Joshua Hoyt met with FBA officials during an online videoconference meeting to discuss a path forward.
Larson said there were a lot of “cool ideas” discussed at the meeting, and he encouraged people look for them in the future.
“We need to support the businesses that are open,” Larson said during the council’s May 4 meeting.
Larson has long rallied support for local businesses, telling people watching council meetings over the past several years to spend money at local businesses as much a possible.
“I was impressed with the 15 or so businesses that participated,” he said.
He said he didn’t sense any anger from the group.
“They want to get back to normal life at the end of this,” he said.
Hoyt agreed, saying the people need to rally and support local businesses in any way that they can.
He said there is strain and stress on small businesses in normal times, but especially now.
He encouraged people to buy gift cards from the businesses and use them later.
“You have to hold onto that unity,” he said. “There are many who are suffering, and they don’t know if they are going to make it.”
As Farmington businesses plan for a return to work, the city of Farmington is also looking forward to it.
City Administrator David McKnight said the city is developing a plan to re-open some city facilities.
City hall and park playgrounds remain closed, but the city opened its downtown liquor store this week with new safety measures deployed, as were implemented at the Pilot Knob store that has been open for several weeks.
McKnight said the closure of city facilities has led to interior work being done at Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena and the Rambling River Center to spruce up the spaces with paint and new flooring in some cases.
In another COVID-19 related note, Fire Chief Justin Elvestad said that more than 500 facemasks were donated recently in a local drive. The masks were donated to Trinity Care Center and The Legacy of Farmington.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
