The city of Farmington is accepting applications to fill vacancies on the City Council and several city boards and commissions.
The deadline to apply for a vacant City Council seat is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, with interviews with the council being tentatively set for Monday, Dec. 14, according to a city news release.
The term of the City Council seat will run from Jan. 4, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2022. Candidates must be a Farmington resident, lived in the city for at least 30 days and are 21 years of age. Community members who are interested in receiving an application can contact City Administrator David McKnight at 651-280-6801 or DMcKnight@FarmingtonMN.gov.
The vacancy was created by the recent election of Council Member Joshua Hoyt to the office of mayor. There are two years left on Hoyt’s term. He was elected in 2018.
The city is seeking applicants to fill vacancies for the following boards and commissions:
• Parks and Recreation Commission: one, three-year term;
• Planning Commission: two, two-year terms;
• Rambling River Center Advisory Board: three, three-year terms and
• Water Board: one, two-year term, one, three-year term.
“In order to serve, you must be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and a resident of Farmington. Commission members are paid annually $30 per meeting attended,” according to the city.
The board or commission appointment application can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/y6krztvl, at City Hall or by calling 651-280-6803. Completed applications should be attached to an email and sent to CMuller@FarmingtonMN.gov. The application deadline is Dec. 30.
