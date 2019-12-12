New start times for the 2020-21 school year were unanimously approved by the Farmington School Board during the Dec. 9 board meeting.
They are:
• 7:40 a.m. for Akin Road, Meadowview, Riverview and North Trail Elementary schools. The school day ends at 2:10 p.m.
• 8:10 a.m. for Farmington Elementary School. The school day ends 2:40 p.m.
• 8:10 a.m. at Farmington High School
• 8:40 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for Dodge Middle School and Boeckman Middle School
The middle school start time is being pushed back from its current 7:35 a.m. start, while elementary schools are being moved up, except for Gateway Academy, which currently starts at 7:35 a.m.
Current start times for the other elementary schools are: Riverview and North Trail at 8:30 a.m., Farmington and Meadowview at 9 a.m. and Akin Road at 9:10 a.m.
Jason Berg, interim superintendent, said there has been debate and collaborative discussion about start times over the past 18 months.
The changes were considered in response to the needs of middle school students who can be sleep deprived.
“The idea of changing start times came after we looked at our youngest learners in our elementary and our middle school students and how can we set it up to put them in the best learning environment,” Berg said.
The district brought in many community voices when it created a guiding change document.
The discussion began in August 2018 and continued at committee meetings and board work sessions with administrative staff, teachers, parents and other stakeholders like Marshall Lines Bus Company in Farmington.
The district gathered feedback during three different community sessions.
“Anytime you have a change to a system, it is going to be a disruption for some and we also know that anytime you change and flip things around, it may be a benefit to some families but what can we do as a system to make that change as less rocky as possible?" Berg said.
More than 250 different area families showed up to community sessions at Akin Road, Farmington and North Trail elementary schools. More than 166 responses were captured online, Berg said.
The start times will allow elementary students more opportunity to learn earlier in the morning, especially during the 90-minute literacy block, Berg explained.
Sleep research shows middle school students crave more sleep and some can be sleep deprived, which can alter their ability to learn.
“I know with our sleep research that there is a shift with our teenagers once they hit that adolescence age it makes it really, really hard to go to sleep like they did when they were elementary kids," Berg said.
"Even if we tell them to go to bed, they may not be able to go to bed and go to sleep because that melatonin does not get released into their bodies until later, and we know it is harder for teenagers to get up in the morning,” Berg said.
The new start times will not change the length of the school day at any building.
“We worked with Marshall Bus Lines to create routes that would minimize the time kids ride on the buses,” Berg said.
During discussions, the groups looked a two-tier busing schedule instead of the current three-tiered system. The two-tiered schedule was not recommended due to its $300,000 additional cost for more buses on the road. It was also cited as not a good option due to the current bus driver shortage.
The new start times will offer many families time to explore youth enrichment classes offered by Community Education. The classes will be offered in the morning at middle schools and after school at elementary schools.
Target services to aid youths with math and reading will move to after school to allow for more continuity, Berg said.
The Kid Connection before and after school child care at the buildings will have price increases. The morning block will be shorter for child care and the afternoon block will be longer.
Berg said: “We do understand there is a change and a little bit more of an expense, but this is pretty competitive actually and way more competitive than other area day cares."
