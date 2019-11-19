As Farmington residents check their holiday lights this year, they can recycle broken or unwanted light strings.
People can drop off lights and chords until Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at these locations:
• Farmington City Hall, 430 Third St.
• Farmington Liquor Store, 18350 Pilot Knob Road
• Farmington Liquor Store, 109 Elm St.
• Rambling River Center, 325 Oak St.
• Recycle all year long at The Recycling Zone, 3365 Dodd Road in Eagan.
People can bring holiday lights, telephone and appliance chords. They do not accept rope lights, cord adapters and battery packs.
Holiday lights contain glass, aluminum and copper, all of which are recyclable. Holiday lights should not be placed in home recycling bins.
Every bulb on a light strand is dismantled by vocational center clients and properly recycled in Minnesota to keep valuable materials out of the trash.
For a full list of collection sites, visit the Green Guide at www.co.dakota.mn.us or call ProAct at 651-289-3142.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.