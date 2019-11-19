Recycle holiday lights
As Farmington residents check their holiday lights this year, they can recycle broken or unwanted light strings.

People can drop off lights and chords until Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at these locations:  

• Farmington City Hall, 430 Third St.

• Farmington Liquor Store, 18350 Pilot Knob Road

• Farmington Liquor Store, 109 Elm St.

• Rambling River Center, 325 Oak St.

• Recycle all year long at The Recycling Zone, 3365 Dodd Road in Eagan.

People can bring holiday lights, telephone and appliance chords. They do not accept rope lights, cord adapters and battery packs.

Holiday lights contain glass, aluminum and copper, all of which are recyclable. Holiday lights should not be placed in home recycling bins.

Every bulb on a light strand is dismantled by vocational center clients and properly recycled in Minnesota to keep valuable materials out of the trash.

For a full list of collection sites, visit the Green Guide at www.co.dakota.mn.us or call ProAct at 651-289-3142.

