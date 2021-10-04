Farmington resident Stacy Boatman released her second book “What Love Looks Like, A Lake Diamond Romance” on Aug. 12.
The contemporary Christian romance novel, which tells the story of unforeseen love between a kindergarten teacher and struggling widowed single father of one of her students, was published by Elk Lake Publishing Inc.
In the novel, Simone is a former foster child who suffered at the hands of self-absorbed adults, and as a teacher has a low tolerance for inattentive parents. She berates the father of her favorite student Hannah Stark for what Simone sees as neglect.
Hannah’s father is a widower, struggling to manage life as a single parent. After Simone apologizes to Mr. Stark, unexpected affection ignites, but Simone’s past enters the picture and puts her job and chance for love in doubt.
The book is available on Amazon.
Another of Boatman’s works, the novelette “Snapshot, a Lake Diamond Christmas Romance” is slated for release in November 2021 in “Christmas From the Heart: A Collection of Christmas Romances.”
Boatman lives in Farmington with her husband, four children and labradoodle. An outdoor girl, she loves kayaking, downhill skiing, and running at sunset. Reading and writing preferably take place on her front porch – a cup of coffee within reach.
A graduate of Bethel University in St. Paul, Boatman is a pediatric nurse.
More information is at www.stacyboatman.com, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.