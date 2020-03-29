Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Kathrine Pangburn, from Farmington, greases a winch on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Arabian Sea on March 11. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.
Farmington resident helps keep the peace
- U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins
