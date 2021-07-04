Farmington resident Cathy Plattenburg Hoffman was installed as president of the executive board of the Minnesota chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. The installation took place at the virtual 2021 Minnesota State Convention. Her term will run for one year.
Hoffman was raised in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and initiated into local P.E.O. Chapter CJ of Missouri in 1979. That year, she entered Cottey College, a private women’s college owned by the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Two years later, after receiving an associate of arts degree with an emphasis in science, she transferred to the University of Missouri. In 1984, she graduated with a bachelor of science in secondary education and certification to teach biology. In 2013 she received a master of biological science from CCPS.
Hoffman’s teaching career spans five states and includes science instruction and vocational testing at multiple educational levels.
Cathy married Doug Hoffman in 1992 and they have three adult children. The family moved to the Rosemount and Farmington area in 2010. She joined local P.E.O. Chapter FK in Lakeville where she continues to be a member.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. To learn more, visit the organization’s website at https://www.peointernational.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.