Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Farmington Relay for Life will be held virtually this year Friday, July 17, and not in-person at Boeckman Middle School.
To continue to raise critical funds for the American Cancer Society, the Farmington Relay for Life is encouraging teams and individuals to gather donations from friends and neighbors, along with selling luminaria, which will be placed in the driveways of several team members.
Participants are encouraged to wear their team shirts and cancer survivors their purple T-shirts on Friday, July 17, as they walk around their neighborhoods or throughout the community.
Donations for ACS are used for helping patients get rides to appointments, personal care items, housing for patients and family at Hope Place in Minneapolis and Rochester due to cancer treatments, and continued research.
People can also purchase a virtual luminaria at koeltjen.wixsite.com/mysite. Those who purchase one at the site are encouraged to send in a photo and remembrance of a loved one who has battled cancer.
The following Farmington residences and locations will be holding Farmington Relay for Life luminaria displays:
• 600 Heritage Way
• 1112 Highland Circle
• 701 Hickory Street
• corner of Sixth St. and Beech Street by the alley
• 18557 Dunbury Knoll
• 6187 175th St. W. (Please note you will need to go north on Pilot Knob, west on Dodd Blvd, and south on Flagstaff due to construction.)
“All locations will gladly accept donations of cash or check (made payable to the American Cancer Society). All locations will have luminaria available for a suggested $5 to $10 donation,” according to Farmington Relay for Life’s Facebook page. “You can decorate your luminaria right away and leave it in the driveway along with the others, or you can take it home and set it up at your house. As you drive through the neighborhoods, keep an eye out for luminaria in other driveways.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.